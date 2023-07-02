White Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (36-49) and the Oakland Athletics (23-62) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the White Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on July 2.
The White Sox will give the nod to Touki Toussaint (0-1) versus the Athletics and Paul Blackburn (1-0).
White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The White Sox did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 13-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 354 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox's 4.53 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Angels
|L 4-2
|Michael Kopech vs -
|June 28
|@ Angels
|W 11-5
|Lucas Giolito vs Jaime Barria
|June 29
|@ Angels
|W 9-7
|Lance Lynn vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 30
|@ Athletics
|L 7-4
|Tanner Banks vs Luis Medina
|July 1
|@ Athletics
|L 7-6
|Dylan Cease vs Kyle Muller
|July 2
|@ Athletics
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Paul Blackburn
|July 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Chris Bassitt
|July 5
|Blue Jays
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Chris Bassitt
|July 6
|Blue Jays
|-
|Dylan Cease vs José Berríos
|July 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 8
|Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Miles Mikolas
