Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.083 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .226 with nine doubles and 14 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.
- He has not homered in his 60 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|34
|.224
|AVG
|.228
|.252
|OBP
|.277
|.255
|SLG
|.269
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|21/4
|K/BB
|33/10
|2
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.04 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
