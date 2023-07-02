On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Madrigal has had a hit in 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.8%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In 22.9% of his games this year, Madrigal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3%.

He has scored in 16 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-run games (10.4%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .279 AVG .270 .333 OBP .333 .372 SLG .333 5 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 9 9/3 K/BB 7/4 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings