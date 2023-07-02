On Sunday, Luis Robert (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 86 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .574, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Robert is batting .318 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Robert has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this season (54 of 82), with at least two hits 25 times (30.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 26.8% of his games in 2023 (22 of 82), and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (36.6%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (13.4%).

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (41 of 82), with two or more runs 16 times (19.5%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .279 AVG .273 .340 OBP .328 .614 SLG .541 23 XBH 22 12 HR 12 21 RBI 25 40/9 K/BB 59/9 1 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings