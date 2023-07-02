Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ian Happ (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Guardians Player Props
|Cubs vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 72 hits.
- He ranks 82nd in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Happ has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 80), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this season (27.5%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (30.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.231
|AVG
|.279
|.358
|OBP
|.401
|.357
|SLG
|.457
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|47/28
|K/BB
|39/28
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Civale (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.