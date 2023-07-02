Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .227 with four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Sheets has had a hit in 32 of 64 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits six times (9.4%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (12.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Sheets has had at least one RBI in 21.9% of his games this season (14 of 64), with two or more RBI five times (7.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 64 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.190
|AVG
|.258
|.275
|OBP
|.324
|.304
|SLG
|.462
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|11
|19/10
|K/BB
|15/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.04 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.