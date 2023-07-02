Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elvis Andrus and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .202 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 59 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (22.0%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.258
|AVG
|.152
|.337
|OBP
|.231
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.04 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (1-0) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.