Dansby Swanson -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with 80 hits, batting .261 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.

In 62.0% of his games this year (49 of 79), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 11.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.6% of his games this year, Swanson has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .284 AVG .234 .348 OBP .347 .438 SLG .372 14 XBH 11 5 HR 4 22 RBI 13 38/16 K/BB 40/23 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings