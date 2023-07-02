Player prop betting options for Jose Ramirez, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the Cleveland Guardians-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Sunday, starting at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 88 hits with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .287/.334/.401 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 39 walks and 35 RBI (80 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .261/.348/.407 so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Civale Stats

The Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 25 6.0 6 4 4 5 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 6.2 5 2 2 6 3 at Padres Jun. 14 3.2 5 2 2 7 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 5.2 4 2 2 3 2 at Twins Jun. 2 5.0 4 0 0 4 2

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 90 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .294/.364/.516 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1 at Royals Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 85 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.339/.350 so far this year.

Kwan brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

