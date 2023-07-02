Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Cody Bellinger (.412 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Bellinger is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 35 of 50 games this season (70.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.0%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (36.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.0%).
- In 58.0% of his games this year (29 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.270
|AVG
|.284
|.339
|OBP
|.333
|.450
|SLG
|.477
|12
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|21/9
|K/BB
|20/8
|5
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
