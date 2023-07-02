Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, July 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Guardians.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is batting .262 with five doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 34.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 41), and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Morel has had an RBI in 18 games this season (43.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (24.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 58.5% of his games this season (24 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 20
.260 AVG .263
.282 OBP .341
.575 SLG .605
10 XBH 10
6 HR 8
18 RBI 15
26/3 K/BB 24/9
1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • Civale (2-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
