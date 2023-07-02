Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Andrew Vaughn (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.
- In 57 of 82 games this year (69.5%) Vaughn has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.7%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), with two or more RBI 12 times (14.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.259
|AVG
|.241
|.350
|OBP
|.312
|.510
|SLG
|.398
|18
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|28
|24/14
|K/BB
|41/14
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.04).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Blackburn (1-0) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.