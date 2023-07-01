The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal (.290 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 53.7% of his games this season (36 of 67), with multiple hits 15 times (22.4%).

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (7.5%).

He has scored in 14 games this year (20.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .260 AVG .256 .308 OBP .326 .400 SLG .380 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 13 19/6 K/BB 30/12 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings