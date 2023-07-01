Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .265 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 49), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (38.8%), including four games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.291
|AVG
|.241
|.321
|OBP
|.293
|.468
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|11
|16/4
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 80 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee (4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
