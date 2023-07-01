How to Watch the White Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Oakland Athletics and starter Kyle Muller on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 97 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in baseball, slugging .395.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in the majors with a .237 batting average.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in runs scored with 348 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .295.
- The White Sox strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 18 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.8 K/9 to pace the majors.
- Chicago has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.355).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Cease is looking for his third quality start in a row.
- Cease will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 appearances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/26/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Reid Detmers
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|-
|6/28/2023
|Angels
|W 11-5
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jaime Barria
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-4
|Away
|Tanner Banks
|Luis Medina
|7/1/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Muller
|7/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Paul Blackburn
|7/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|7/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Chris Bassitt
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|José Berríos
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jordan Montgomery
