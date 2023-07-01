Tucker Barnhart is back in action for the Chicago Cubs versus Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 25 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-2.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Explore More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is hitting .173 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 11 of 33 games this season (33.3%) Barnhart has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (9.1%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in five games this year (15.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of 33 games so far this season.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.156 AVG .194
.208 OBP .333
.156 SLG .306
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
1 RBI 4
20/3 K/BB 11/7
1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Bibee (4-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday, June 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 3.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
