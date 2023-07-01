Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Tim Anderson (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Athletics.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .226 with nine doubles and 13 walks.
- Anderson has had a hit in 33 of 59 games this season (55.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.7%).
- In 59 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In 10 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (27.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.224
|AVG
|.227
|.252
|OBP
|.273
|.255
|SLG
|.270
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|21/4
|K/BB
|32/9
|2
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.05).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
- Muller will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 25-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
