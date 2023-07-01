Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .253.
- In 65.6% of his 61 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (21 of 61), with two or more RBI four times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|34
|.232
|AVG
|.269
|.339
|OBP
|.338
|.323
|SLG
|.454
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|20/14
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Guardians surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Bibee (4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
