Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala and his .435 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .165 with a double, six home runs and six walks.
- Zavala has picked up a hit in 34.1% of his 41 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 41), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Zavala has had at least one RBI in 22.0% of his games this year (nine of 41), with two or more RBI three times (7.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17.1% of his games this season (seven of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.176
|AVG
|.156
|.218
|OBP
|.203
|.176
|SLG
|.453
|0
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|21/3
|K/BB
|27/3
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
- Muller will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old lefty.
