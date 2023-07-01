The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .535 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.

In 77.8% of his 72 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in five games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 24 games this season (33.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32 of 72 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .309 AVG .268 .356 OBP .318 .430 SLG .377 11 XBH 11 4 HR 1 25 RBI 17 15/10 K/BB 20/10 11 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings