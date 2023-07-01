Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .535 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.
- In 77.8% of his 72 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in five games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 24 games this season (33.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 72 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.309
|AVG
|.268
|.356
|OBP
|.318
|.430
|SLG
|.377
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|17
|15/10
|K/BB
|20/10
|11
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Bibee (4-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
