Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nick Madrigal and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has seven doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .281.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 30 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has driven home a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season (16 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.289
|AVG
|.270
|.344
|OBP
|.333
|.386
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|9
|8/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 80 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
