The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Kirk Cousins Injury Status

Cousins is currently not on the injured list.

Kirk Cousins 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 424-for-643 (65.9%), 4,547 YDS (7.1 YPA), 29 TD, 14 INT 31 CAR, 97 YDS, 2 TD

Kirk Cousins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 291.58 8 8 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 285.69 10 10 2023 ADP - 97 12

Kirk Cousins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Packers 23 32 277 2 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 27 46 221 1 3 2 20 0 Week 3 Lions 24 41 260 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 38 273 1 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 32 41 296 1 1 4 4 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 20 30 175 2 0 2 -5 0 Week 8 Cardinals 24 36 232 2 0 4 22 1 Week 9 @Commanders 22 40 265 2 1 2 -2 0 Week 10 @Bills 30 50 357 1 2 6 12 0 Week 11 Cowboys 12 23 105 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 30 37 299 3 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 Jets 21 35 173 1 0 3 9 0 Week 14 @Lions 31 41 425 2 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Colts 34 54 460 4 2 2 0 0 Week 16 Giants 34 48 299 3 0 1 2 0 Week 17 @Packers 18 31 205 1 3 3 37 0 Week 18 @Bears 17 20 225 1 0 0 0 0 Wild Card Giants 31 39 273 2 0 1 1 1

