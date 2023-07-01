Kingsley Enagbare: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Kingsley Enagbare is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Green Bay Packers match up with the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Kingsley Enagbare Injury Status
Enagbare is currently not listed as injured.
Kingsley Enagbare 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|31 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Kingsley Enagbare 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|0.0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 13
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 17
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
