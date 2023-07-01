In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Kenyan Drake and the Green Bay Packers will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Drake's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Kenyan Drake Injury Status

Drake is currently not on the injured list.

Kenyan Drake 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 1 CAR, 0 YDS (0.0 YPC), 0 TD 3 TAR, 2 REC, 31 YDS, 0 TD

Kenyan Drake Fantasy Insights

In Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, Drake toted the ball one time for zero yards (0.0 yards per carry) with two catches (on three targets) for 31 yards as a receiver, good for 1.1 fantasy points.

Other Packers Players

Kenyan Drake 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Colts 1 0 0 2 31 0

