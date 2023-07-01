K.J. Osborn: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
K.J. Osborn is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
K.J. Osborn Injury Status
Osborn is currently not listed as injured.
Is Osborn your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
K.J. Osborn 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|90 TAR, 60 REC, 650 YDS, 5 TD
Rep Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
K.J. Osborn Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|95.60
|146
|44
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|81.93
|193
|70
|2023 ADP
|-
|172
|64
Other Vikings Players
|Kirk Cousins: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Justin Jefferson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Marcus Davenport: Stats & Injury News
|T.J. Hockenson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Danielle Hunter: Stats & Injury News
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
K.J. Osborn 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|4
|3
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|8
|5
|73
|1
|Week 4
|@Saints
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|5
|5
|41
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|5
|3
|18
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|5
|2
|8
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|11
|4
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|5
|5
|38
|1
|Week 15
|Colts
|16
|10
|157
|1
|Week 16
|Giants
|4
|3
|17
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|7
|7
|59
|1
|Week 18
|@Bears
|6
|5
|117
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|3
|2
|20
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.