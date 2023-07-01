The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Josiah Deguara and the Green Bay Packers opening the year with a contest versus the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Josiah Deguara Injury Status

Deguara is currently not listed as injured.

Josiah Deguara 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 15 TAR, 13 REC, 114 YDS, 0 TD

Josiah Deguara Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 11.40 415 80 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 21.90 380 59 2023 ADP - 868 133

Other Packers Players

Josiah Deguara 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 2 2 28 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Giants 2 2 19 0 Week 6 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 8 @Bills 1 1 9 0 Week 9 @Lions 5 5 41 0 Week 13 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 17 Vikings 1 1 4 0

