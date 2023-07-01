The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .219 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks.

Burger has picked up a hit in 33 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (24.6%), leaving the park in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (41.5%), including three multi-run games (4.6%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .268 AVG .165 .314 OBP .216 .661 SLG .359 19 XBH 10 12 HR 5 28 RBI 9 34/7 K/BB 44/4 0 SB 1

