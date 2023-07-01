Don't make a futures bet on the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the 2023 Big Ten title or win the CFP National Championship before digging into the numbers below.

Iowa Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)

+20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Iowa 2023 Schedule

According to the squad's opponents' combined win total last season, Iowa get the 77th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. The Hawkeyes will square off in six games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one of those teams won nine or more games and one of them tallied three or fewer wins).

Opponent Date Week Result Utah State September 2 1 - @ Iowa State September 9 2 - Western Michigan September 16 3 - @ Penn State September 23 4 - Michigan State September 30 5 - Purdue October 7 6 - @ Wisconsin October 14 7 - Minnesota October 21 8 - @ Northwestern November 4 10 - Rutgers November 11 11 - Illinois November 18 12 - @ Nebraska November 24 13 -

