On Saturday, Ian Happ (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .254 with 55 walks and 31 runs scored.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.

Happ has recorded a hit in 47 of 79 games this year (59.5%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.1%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (7.6%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has driven home a run in 22 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 30.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .229 AVG .279 .355 OBP .401 .357 SLG .457 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 15 46/27 K/BB 39/28 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings