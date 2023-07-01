Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ian Happ (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .254 with 55 walks and 31 runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has recorded a hit in 47 of 79 games this year (59.5%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (7.6%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has driven home a run in 22 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 30.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.229
|AVG
|.279
|.355
|OBP
|.401
|.357
|SLG
|.457
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|46/27
|K/BB
|39/28
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 80 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
