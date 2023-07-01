The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.174 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .228.

Sheets has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 63 games this year, with multiple hits in 9.5% of them.

In 12.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Sheets has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 of 63 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .190 AVG .261 .275 OBP .327 .304 SLG .467 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 11 19/10 K/BB 15/9 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings