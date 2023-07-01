The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.174 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .228.
  • Sheets has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 63 games this year, with multiple hits in 9.5% of them.
  • In 12.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.2% of his games this year, Sheets has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 63 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 32
.190 AVG .261
.275 OBP .327
.304 SLG .467
3 XBH 9
3 HR 5
13 RBI 11
19/10 K/BB 15/9
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.05 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Muller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.