Could the Minnesota Wild's Filip Gustavsson claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +6600.

Filip Gustavsson's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)

Filip Gustavsson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 19 Goaltending Record -- 8-8-2 Shots Against 18.70 561 Goals Against 2.91 53 Saves 16.93 508 Save % -- 0.906

Filip Gustavsson's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+

