Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on July 1 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .202 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 50.8% of his 59 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In 59 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • In 15.3% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 of 59 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 31
.258 AVG .152
.337 OBP .231
.333 SLG .200
5 XBH 3
1 HR 1
10 RBI 7
19/10 K/BB 20/8
4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Muller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
