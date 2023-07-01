In the NFC round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Dontayvion Wicks and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET. All of Wicks' numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Wicks has recorded 187 receiving yards (62.3 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 16 targets over his last three outings.

Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status

Wicks is currently not on the injured list.

Dontayvion Wicks 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 58 TAR, 39 REC, 581 YDS, 4 TD

Dontayvion Wicks Fantasy Insights

With 80.8 fantasy points in 2023 (5.4 per game), Wicks is the 53rd-ranked player at the WR position and 144th among all players.

In his last three games, Wicks has produced 36.7 fantasy points (12.2 per game), as he's reeled in 14 passes on 16 targets for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

Wicks has racked up 43.0 total fantasy points (8.6 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 19 balls (on 26 targets) for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Wicks' fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 18, when he tallied 18.1 fantasy points with six receptions (on seven targets) for 61 yards and two TDs.

Other Packers Players

Dontayvion Wicks 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 7 6 97 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 2 29 1 Week 18 Bears 7 6 61 2

