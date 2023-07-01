Julio Urias and Daniel Lynch are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals face off on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 130 total home runs.

Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (445 total, 5.5 per game).

The Dodgers are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.261).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 73 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 27th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 304 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.436 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Thursday, May 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

Urias has collected five quality starts this year.

Urias will look to secure his ninth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Lynch (1-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Lynch has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In six appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies W 5-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Michael Grove Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bobby Miller Alec Marsh 7/1/2023 Royals - Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates - Home Clayton Kershaw Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates - Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates - Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians L 14-1 Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians - Away Daniel Lynch Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.