The 2023 season kicks off for Devonte Wyatt when the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Devonte Wyatt Injury Status

Wyatt is currently not on the injury report.

Devonte Wyatt 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 15 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Devonte Wyatt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 10 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Rams 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Lions 1.0 0.0 1 0 0

