De'Vondre Campbell's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

De'Vondre Campbell Injury Status

Campbell is currently listed as active.

De'Vondre Campbell 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 96 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 3 Pass Def.

De'Vondre Campbell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 2 Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 14 0 1 Week 4 Patriots 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 Giants 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 6 Jets 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 0.0 3.0 12 1 1 Week 8 @Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 15 Rams 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 1 1 Week 17 Vikings 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 18 Lions 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

