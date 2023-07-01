Cubs vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (38-42) and Cleveland Guardians (39-42) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-5) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (4-2) will take the ball for the Guardians.
Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Guardians Player Props
|Cubs vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Guardians Odds
Cubs Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cubs have a record of 5-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 23, or 59%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 14-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 369 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-5
|Marcus Stroman vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 27
|Phillies
|L 5-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez
|June 28
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 29
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
|June 30
|Guardians
|W 10-1
|Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill
|July 1
|Guardians
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
|July 2
|Guardians
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
|July 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
|July 4
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
|July 5
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
|July 6
|@ Brewers
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.