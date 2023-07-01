Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (38-42) and Cleveland Guardians (39-42) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-5) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (4-2) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cubs have a record of 5-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 23, or 59%, of those games.
  • Chicago has a record of 14-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
  • Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 369 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 25 @ Cardinals L 7-5 Marcus Stroman vs Matthew Liberatore
June 27 Phillies L 5-1 Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez
June 28 Phillies L 8-5 Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
June 29 Phillies L 3-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
June 30 Guardians W 10-1 Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill
July 1 Guardians - Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
July 2 Guardians - Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
July 3 @ Brewers - Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
July 4 @ Brewers - Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
July 5 @ Brewers - Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
July 6 @ Brewers - Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta

