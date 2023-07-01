Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .266.
- Bellinger enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 34 of 49 games this year (69.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (59.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.284
|.324
|OBP
|.333
|.427
|SLG
|.477
|11
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|21/9
|K/BB
|20/8
|5
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
