Christian Watson is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Green Bay Packers collide with the Chicago Bears in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Christian Watson Injury Status

Watson is currently not listed as injured.

Christian Watson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 66 TAR, 41 REC, 611 YDS, 7 TD 7 CAR, 80 YDS (11.4 YPC), 2 TD

Christian Watson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 123.10 102 25 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 139.68 79 18 2023 ADP - 55 23

Christian Watson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 4 2 34 0 Week 2 Bears 3 3 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 1 8 0 Week 5 Giants 1 1 1 0 Week 8 @Bills 1 1 12 0 Week 9 @Lions 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Cowboys 8 4 107 3 Week 11 Titans 6 4 48 2 Week 12 @Eagles 6 4 110 1 Week 13 @Bears 7 3 48 1 Week 15 Rams 6 4 46 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 8 6 49 0 Week 17 Vikings 5 1 11 0 Week 18 Lions 6 5 104 0

