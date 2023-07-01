C.J. Ham's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

C.J. Ham Injury Status

Ham is currently not on the injury report.

C.J. Ham 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
4 CAR, 7 YDS (1.8 YPC), 2 TD 12 TAR, 10 REC, 86 YDS, 0 TD

C.J. Ham Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 21.30 348 80
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 12.13 463 117
2023 ADP - 320 90

C.J. Ham 2022 Game Log

