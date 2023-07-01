Anthony Edwards 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is +6600 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Edwards.
Anthony Edwards MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+6600 (12th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $6600)
- DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
- Clutch Player Odds: +5000 (16th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $5000)
Anthony Edwards 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|23
|Points
|24.7
|568
|Rebounds
|5.5
|126
|Assists
|5.1
|117
|Steals
|1.3
|31
|Blocks
|0.5
|11
|FG%
|45.1%
|200-for-443
|3P%
|38.1%
|56-for-147
Anthony Edwards' Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA
