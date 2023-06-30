On Friday, Tim Anderson (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .231 with nine doubles and 13 walks.
  • In 33 of 58 games this season (56.9%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 58 games this year.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (27.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 32
.224 AVG .235
.252 OBP .283
.255 SLG .279
3 XBH 6
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
21/4 K/BB 28/9
2 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.08).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.