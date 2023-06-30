On Friday, Tim Anderson (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .231 with nine doubles and 13 walks.

In 33 of 58 games this season (56.9%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

He has not hit a home run in his 58 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 16 games this year (27.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 32 .224 AVG .235 .252 OBP .283 .255 SLG .279 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 21/4 K/BB 28/9 2 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings