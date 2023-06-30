The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .275 with seven doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 29 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has not gone deep in his 46 games this year.

Madrigal has driven in a run in 10 games this season (21.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.7%).

He has scored in 15 games this year (32.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .278 AVG .270 .337 OBP .333 .342 SLG .333 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 9 8/3 K/BB 7/4 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings