Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- batting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on June 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 82 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .564.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- In 65.0% of his 80 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (26.3%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (36.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (13.8%).
- He has scored in 48.8% of his games this year (39 of 80), with two or more runs 15 times (18.8%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.279
|AVG
|.264
|.340
|OBP
|.318
|.614
|SLG
|.521
|23
|XBH
|20
|12
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|24
|40/9
|K/BB
|57/8
|1
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.08 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina (1-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.84 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
