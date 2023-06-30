Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Friday, Jake Burger (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (32 of 64), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31.3% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 64 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.268
|AVG
|.157
|.314
|OBP
|.209
|.661
|SLG
|.353
|19
|XBH
|10
|12
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|9
|34/7
|K/BB
|44/4
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.08 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.