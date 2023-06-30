On Friday, Ian Happ (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 71 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 80th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

In 47 of 78 games this year (60.3%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (28.2%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (24 of 78), with two or more runs six times (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .234 AVG .279 .358 OBP .401 .365 SLG .457 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 15 46/26 K/BB 39/28 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings