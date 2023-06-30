Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .200 with six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 58 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 58 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has driven home a run in nine games this season (15.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 13 of 58 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.258
|AVG
|.147
|.337
|OBP
|.221
|.333
|SLG
|.196
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.08).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina (1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 6.84 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
