When the Chicago Cubs (37-42) and Cleveland Guardians (39-41) face off at Wrigley Field on Friday, June 30, Justin Steele will get the call for the Cubs, while the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the hill. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

The Guardians are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-165). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (8-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-4, 5.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Cubs and Guardians matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.06 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 22 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Guardians as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christopher Morel 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+120) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-286) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +325 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.