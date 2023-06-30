Cubs vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's game features the Chicago Cubs (37-42) and the Cleveland Guardians (39-41) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on June 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (8-2) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-4) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 38 times and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.
- Chicago is 2-4 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 359 (4.5 per game).
- The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-1
|Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
|June 25
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-5
|Marcus Stroman vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 27
|Phillies
|L 5-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez
|June 28
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 29
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
|June 30
|Guardians
|-
|Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill
|July 1
|Guardians
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
|July 2
|Guardians
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
|July 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
|July 4
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
|July 5
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
