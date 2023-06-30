Friday's game features the Chicago Cubs (37-42) and the Cleveland Guardians (39-41) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on June 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (8-2) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-4) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 38 times and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.

Chicago is 2-4 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 359 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule