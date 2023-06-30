On Friday, Cody Bellinger (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .261.

Bellinger enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 33 of 48 games this season (68.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Bellinger has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .239 AVG .284 .317 OBP .333 .424 SLG .477 11 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 12 21/9 K/BB 20/8 5 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings